King Charles III made a cameo appearance Sunday on "American Idol" after the royal coronation concert in his honor. Charles and Queen Camilla walked into a room at Windsor Castle, where "Idol" judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were appearing virtually on the talent show. The king, wearing a dark blue suit and tie, named-checked one of Richie's signature songs, which he performed at the show, asking if he was planning to do this "All Night Long." "I just wanted to check how long you'll be using this room," Charles joked. The audience laughed. Princess Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed her pop song "Roar." Richie and Perry, who are judges on "Idol" and were replaced for the episode by Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran. The king thanked Richie and Perry for a "brilliant performance." "It's a great treat to have you both here," he said.

Jamie Foxx is "not in a life-threatening situation now," according to a new report. The Academy Award-winner was hospitalized last month for an undisclosed medical emergency. According to a People magazine source, "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now," but doctors are running more tests before discharging the 55-year-old "Ray" actor. Foxx has reportedly been advised to reduce his stress levels after he leaves the Atlanta hospital where he's receiving treatment. According to People's source, "Foxx has a lot of projects going on," and a hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be." One project he was working on prior to his hospitalization was "Back in Action," which reunited him with Cameron Diaz, who took a break from acting after the pair worked together on 2014's "Annie." Diaz wrote to Foxx in June on Instagram, stating "only you could get me back in action." The actor's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared on Instagram that April 11 her father had "experienced a medical complication" that required hospitalization. She thanked "quick action and great care" for putting him on the road to healing. Foxx broke his social media silence for the first time since the incident, posting last week a simple message on Instagram. "Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed," the image read.