



Railroad crossing repairs to impact several streets

There will be street closures at railroad crossings for repairs to the crossings, railroad ties and rails, from noon to 5 p.m. today at Main and South Patterson streets, and from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Third and Pond streets.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists are advised to use an alternate route in these areas.

Flower installation to close parts of Central

The outside lanes of Central Avenue, from the 100 to 300 block, will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Thursday for the hanging of flower baskets.

Traffic cones and safety lighting will be in place, and motorists should use caution when traveling in this area.



