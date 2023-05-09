NWACC Board of Trustees unanimously approves fiscal year 2024 budget, won’t plan to raise tuition

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College plans no tuition increase in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The college's board of trustees unanimously approved the school's operating budget for fiscal year 2024 during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Burns Hall.

The $45,296,332 budget was presented to board members to discuss and consider during a work session April 26 and then voted on Monday. The fiscal total is $2,545,864, a 6% increase from $42,750,468 in 2023, according to information provided by the college.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the state's largest two-year school, with 7,593 students in fall 2022, according to the state Division of Higher Education.

Grant Hodges, the college's chief of staff and executive director of communications, said 60% of the budget increase goes to employees in the form of raises, benefits and bonuses.

"The hardest part of any budget is prioritizing," Hodges said. "You'd always like to do more. One thing this budget shows is our commitment to our dedicated employees. We hope to do more if our enrollment targets are met, but this is a positive first step. We're also pleased that we can freeze tuition this year as well because keeping NWACC affordable and accessible for our students is very important to all of us at the college."

There are no tuition changes for the 2023-24 school year, according to the college. Tuition remains at $79 per credit hour for in-district students, those who live in the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Out-of-district tuition ($145 per credit hour), out-of-state ($164) and international ($215) rates also remain unchanged.

In the overall budget breakdown, 59% went for salaries ($26,937,300), 20% for maintenance and operations costs ($8,959,726) and 19% for benefits ($8,439,278), according to the college's numbers. A total of $960,028 -- or 2% -- went toward other expenses.

"In my viewpoint, it's a pretty conservative budget," Finance Committee Chairman Ron Branscum said.

Hodges said the budget doesn't depend on the results of today's election, in which the college is seeking a tax increase of 0.4 mills -- from 2.6 to 3 mills. College officials have estimated the increase would bring an additional $1.8 million per year in revenue.

The millage applies only to residents of the college's taxing district, which covers the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Only residents of those two school districts will vote on the issue.

In other business, trustees heard a report from board Chairman Mark Scott and Athletic Committee Chairman Todd Schwartz about a fact-finding trip to Iowa Western Community College on April 28.

Northwest Arkansas Community College has voted to hire a full-time athletic director. That job will be posted until mid-May, with the goal of having an athletic director working after July 1, the board previously said. The visit to Iowa Western, which is in Council Bluffs, was to learn about that school's athletic program.

Iowa Western has about 5,500 students, Scott said, and 11 men's sports and 11 women's sports. Northwest Arkansas Community College has one sport, cross country, and fields men's and women's teams. Both schools are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

"We got a lot of information in a short amount of time," Scott said.

In developing a sports program, Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson recommended relatively low-cost options like baseball, softball and soccer, Schwartz said.

"We need to focus on something that's going to get the community's attention," Schwartz said of Larson's advice.



