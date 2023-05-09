HORSE RACING

Forte placed on vet list

Kentucky racing officials have placed scratched Kentucky Derby favorite Forte on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list that may require the colt to pass a soundness test in Maryland in order to race in the Preakness. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced the update on Monday, two days after its veterinarians scratched the early 3-1 choice hours ahead of the Derby during a morning soundness check because of concerns about a bruised right foot. A KHRC release cited HISA Rule 2241a in placing Forte on the list and stated that the Todd Pletcher-trained colt must perform a "satisfactory workout" for a state veterinarian and have a negative blood sample to be removed. That means Maryland veterinarians may need to be convinced that Forte is able to race in the second jewel of racing's Triple Crown on May 20 in Baltimore. Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test after winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby and had to meet a similar requirement to compete in the Preakness, where he finished third. Forte was expected to lead a 19-horse Derby field at Churchill Downs before becoming the fifth scratch in the days immediately leading up to the marquee race. It was the first time that many entrants were scratched since 1936 and came amidst seven horse deaths recently from incidents before the Derby that has brought scrutiny to thoroughbred racing. Mage won the Derby at 15-1 odds.

BASKETBALL

Huggins apologizes

West Virginia basketball Coach Bob Huggins apologized Monday after using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. West Virginia's athletic department called Huggins' comments "offensive" and said it was reviewing the matter. During a call to Cincinnati radio station WLW, Huggins, a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player from Xavier, a Jesuit school and the Bearcats' crosstown rival. "Catholics don't do that," Huggins said. "I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn't do it, by God they can get away with anything. It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those [expletive], those Catholic [expletive], I think." Later Monday, Huggins issued a statement saying he "used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for -- and I won't try to make one here." Huggins spent 16 seasons at Cincinnati before being fired in 2005 in a power struggle with the school's president as well as the aftermath of a 2004 drunken driving arrest. After spending one season at Kansas State, Huggins took his dream job at West Virginia, his alma mater, in 2007. Huggins was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

All-Rookie team released

Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlined the All-Rookie team, released by the NBA on Monday. Banchero was the only player to be selected as a first-teamer on all 100 ballots. He was joined on the first team by Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were also the top five vote-getters in the rookie of the year balloting. Detroit teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made the second team, as did Houston teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan.

FOOTBALL

49ers sign Allen

The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Brandon Allen, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and tight end Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals on Monday. San Francisco was looking for an extra quarterback for the offseason program with projected starter Brock Purdy recovering from elbow surgery and found one in Allen. Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) was drafted in the sixth round by Jacksonville in the 2016 draft and has spent time with the Jaguars, Rams, Broncos and Bengals since then. Allen has played 15 games and made nine starts, throwing for 1,611 yards, 10 TDs and 6 interceptions. Davidson has played 19 games for Atlanta after being drafted in the second round in 2020. He has 29 tackles and an interception. Fumagalli sent time with the Niners last offseason. In 19 career games with Denver, he has 14 catches for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Braves activate catcher

The Atlanta Braves activated catcher Travis d'Arnaud from the injured list on Monday, one month after he sustained a concussion in a collision at home plate. D'Arnaud played three games on a rehab assignment at Class AAA Gwinnett, going hitless in eight at-bats with two walks. That was good enough for the Braves to bring him back ahead of a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was optioned to Gwinnett. A first-time All-Star last season, d'Arnaud was injured April 8 when he was hit in the head by San Diego's Rougned Odor, who crossed the plate standing on a throw home. The catcher stayed in that game for a couple of more innings before he was replaced. Initially placed on the seven-day injured list, d'Arnaud's recovery took far longer than expected. The Braves were taking no chances since he has a history with concussions. D'Arnaud was off to a good start at the time of his injury, hitting .333 with 5 RBI over 8 games. He rejoins Sean Murphy to give the Braves one of the best catching duos in the big leagues. Murphy is hitting .282 with 9 homers, 28 RBI and an NL-leading OPS of 1.048.

Yarbrough to IL

Kansas City Royals left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list with what was classified as "head fractures" after taking a 106-mph line drive off the right side of his face Sunday against the Oakland Athletics. Royals Manager Matt Quatraro said Yarbrough has three non-displaced fractures in different spots around his right eye. Quatraro was one of several Royals who stopped by the hospital after Sunday's game against the Athletics. Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda lined the ball back up the middle in the sixth inning Sunday. It caromed off Yarbrough's head and bounced back to catcher Salvador Perez, who easily threw out Noda at first base. Quatraro said that Noda reached out to Yarbrough via social media.

MLB sets draft venue

The Major League Baseball amateur draft will be held inside Lumen Field as part of All-Star Game week activities in Seattle this summer. The amateur draft will take place on Sunday, July 9 and be held at the home stadium of the Seattle Seahawks, MLB announced Monday. Lumen Field sits across the street from T-Mobile Park, which will host the All-Star Game for the second time since opening in 1999. Lumen Field sits on the site of the former Kingdome, which was the original home for the Mariners and hosted the All-Star Game in 1979. The area in and around Lumen Field will be the focal point for most of the activities related to the All-Star Game taking place outside of T-Mobile Park. "Play Ball Park," and the "All-Star Village," featuring more than 50 attractions for kids and families and autograph sessions with past Seattle baseball greats will be held in the Lumen Field Events Center and in areas around the two stadiums. "Play Ball Park" and the "All-Star Village" will be open for fans Saturday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 11, the day of the All-Star Game.