100 years ago

May 9, 1923

Excitement reigned Monday afternoon in the settlement between Ferndale and Paron in Saline county, known by the euphonious designation of "Whoodathoughtit," during a raid by prohibition Enforcement agents and a sheriff on a still in that vicinity, it was reported yesterday. W. E. Smith and F. C. Rogers, prohibition enforcement officers, and Sheriff B. H. Cox of Saline county had information that a large still was concealed in that neighborhood. They were walking along a creek searching for the still when across the ambient atmosphere floated the delicious odor of mash fermenting. The officers turned in the direction from which the odor came and their noses led them straight to a still in operation.

50 years ago

May 9, 1973

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Audubon Society passed 16 resolutions concerning environmental problems in the state in a meeting here Sunday. Among them were resolutions commending Governor Bumpers and the state legislature for establishing an environmental policy for the state and creating a state system of natural areas; commending Arkansas Senators John L. McClellan and J. William Fulbright, both Democrats, for co-sponsoring legislation that would place two areas of National Forest land in Arkansas in the National Wilderness Preservation System and urging the state Pollution Control and Ecology Department to decline a waste disposal license for the proposed fish-processing plant on the Spring River in Northeast Arkansas.

25 years ago

May 9, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council voted Tuesday to uphold a resolution barring discrimination against gays who apply for city jobs, and opponents began weighing an effort to put the issue to a November referendum. Aldermen had approved the "human dignity policy" April 21. But Mayor Fred Hanna vetoed it, saying he thought it unnecessary and unwanted by most residents. Residents responded to the City Council's approval and Hanna's veto by flooding city phone lines with calls. Most callers opposed the resolution. ... Aldermen apparently were not swayed by hundreds of calls they said also poured into their homes, as each cast the same vote as two weeks ago. By a 6-2 vote, they stuck to their previous position that the resolution would officially state what they believe is already the city's unwritten practice.

10 years ago

May 9, 2013

MAYFLOWER -- Conway Regional Medical Center's clinic in Mayflower is back in business at its location on Arkansas 365 after the smell of oil from the ruptured underground pipeline forced the clinic to temporarily move to Conway. Mayflower Medical Clinic is immediately south of a ditch where oil was flowing after a leak March 29 in an Exxon underground pipeline in the Northwoods subdivision released more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil and caused 22 homes to be evacuated. ... Angie Huselton, director of physician services for the health system, said Exxon "has agreed to help us" with moving expenses, but she said those expenses are being finalized.