Police ID victim of weekend killing

North Little Rock police have identified the homicide victim from a shooting Saturday as 21-year-old Larry Drone Jr., of Little Rock, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Saturday in reference to gunshots in the area of the 4100 block of Camp Robinson Road., near Barker's Furniture store.

A news release from the department said officers discovered Drone just minutes later, suffering from "at least one gunshot wound" inside a vehicle in the middle of the street near the 800 block of West 41st St.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.