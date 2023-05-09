Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police ID victim of weekend killing

by Ashley Savage | Today at 4:18 a.m.

North Little Rock police have identified the homicide victim from a shooting Saturday as 21-year-old Larry Drone Jr., of Little Rock, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Saturday in reference to gunshots in the area of the 4100 block of Camp Robinson Road., near Barker's Furniture store.

A news release from the department said officers discovered Drone just minutes later, suffering from "at least one gunshot wound" inside a vehicle in the middle of the street near the 800 block of West 41st St.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Print Headline: Police ID victim of weekend killing

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT