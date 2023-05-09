Quorum Court’s Finance and Budget Committee endorses settlement in federal lawsuit; Former insurance director claimed breach of contract





FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials on Monday endorsed a $25,000 settlement payment in a breach of contract lawsuit against the county by the former insurance director.

The Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee voted unanimously to send an ordinance appropriating the $25,000 on to the full Quorum Court when it meets on May 18.

The justices of the peace agreed on the proposed settlement after hearing a report from Jason Owens, an attorney representing the county. Owens said the case was filed in March 2022 by Nelson and Teresa Driver on behalf of their company, Arkansas Risk and Insurance Services, Inc. The company had provided employee insurance services to the county for a number of years, Owens said, before the contract was terminated in early 2022 by then-County Judge Joseph Wood.

Owens said the case in U.S. District Court began with multiple claims, including breach of contract and also claims that the termination was political retaliation over a series of social media posts in 2018. He said all of the claims except for the breach of contract were dismissed after a motion for summary judgment was made on behalf of the county, leaving only the breach of contract claim.

Owens said the the contract included language that Driver interpreted to mean the contract was "perpetual" in duration. He said he had found contracts signed by former county judges Marilyn Edwards and by Wood that contained the same language. He said the court ruled the contract ended when a new county judge took office but left the breach of contract claim to be decided at trial.

Owens told the justices of the peace the settlement was reached at a conference and represented a balance between the potential risks and costs of proceeding with a trial. He estimated a trial would cost the county around $10,000 and a successful appeal would double that cost. If the county were to lose the case and then lose again on appeal the cost could be as much as $75,000. He said the case is currently set for trial on June 20 if no settlement is reached.

"Some money is going to be spent, regardless of what decision is made," Owens told the justices of the peace.

Willie Leming, justice of the peace for District 13, said he faulted the former county administration for not keeping the justices of the peace informed.

"As JPs we were never told this was going to happen," Leming said of ending the contract. "We weren't told anything 'till it was all done. It's sad that we have to do this. But we have to do this. It's smart to save all we can save."

Kyle Lyons, justice of the peace for District 5, agreed the settlement was the best solution given the potential cost to the county.

"If we win it's $10,000 to $12,000 then an appeal is $24,000-plus," Lyons said. "If we lose, it's $72,000 or more."

Lyons made the motion to send the settlement ordinance on to the Quorum Court with a "Do-Pass" recommendation and it was approved unanimously, with Beth Coger voting present.





Flood damage repair

Washington County has received $100,000 as the initial settlement of insurance claims for damage at the County Courthouse in a Christmas Eve 2022 flooding event. County Judge Patrick Deakins said the county has been awaiting the insurance money and with the $100,000 can begin repair work on the first floor of the courthouse. Deakins said the flooding caused the county to remove about 2 feet of sheet rock from some of the walls on the first floor and to take measures to keep mold out of the building.

Source: Washington County







