Sex offender from Bentonville held on $500,000 bond after second arrest in internet sting





BENTONVILLE -- A registered sex offender was arrested for the second time in a police sting targeting adults trying to meet underage children online, according to Benton County court documents.

Jordan Frizielle, 36, of Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against him.

He was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $500,000 bond set in connection with internet stalking, but he's also being held without bond in connection with a probation revocation.

A Siloam Springs police detective was working Wednesday in an undercover capacity and pretending to be a 14-year-old girl when Frizielle sent a private direct message to a person he thought was the teenage girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The two started communicating and the detective told Frizielle the girl was 14 years old or almost 15, the affidavit states.

Frizielle asked the girl a question of a sexual nature, according to the affidavit.

He told the girl he had gotten into trouble years ago for talking to an underage girl online, and it ended up being a police officer pretending to be a teenage girl, according to the affidavit.

Frizielle pleaded guilty in October 2019 to a charge of internet stalking of a child in Poinsett County. He was placed on 10 years of state-supervised probation and had to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Last month, Frizielle pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements. He was placed on six years of probation and ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors except his biological children, according to court documents.

In last week's exchange, Frizielle shared with the undercover detective he had two weeks until his probation officer was going to remove his ankle monitor, and he would then come to Siloam Springs and get the 14-year-old so they could have sex, according to the affidavit.

He told the girl he planned to get her on birth control and she couldn't have a baby until she is 17 years old, according to the affidavit.

Police decided to arrest Frizielle and not wait for him to come to Siloam Springs since he was a repeat offender and because of the high risk he would find a child to sexually assault, the affidavit states. He was arrested when he reported to his probation officer, according to court documents.

Frizielle's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 12 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.



