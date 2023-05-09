South Korean calls for steps with Japan

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called for officials to map out specific steps to hasten security and economic cooperation with Japan following his weekend summit in Seoul with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida during Sunday's meeting expressed sympathy toward Koreans forced into industrial slavery during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula as the leaders vowed to overcome historical grievances and strengthen cooperation in the face of a nuclear North Korea and other challenges.

The summit, which was the second meeting between the leaders in less than two months, drew a mixed reaction in South Korea. Critics, including Yoon's liberal opponents who control majority in the National Assembly, said Kishida's comments fell short of a meaningful apology and accused Yoon of letting Japan off the hook over its past aggression while pushing to repair bilateral ties.

Others saw the summit as a sign that the two key U.S. allies are finally moving forward after years of bickering as they step up their three-way partnership with Washington.

After the summit, Yoon said Seoul, Tokyo and Washington are engaging in talks to implement their earlier agreement on a faster exchange of information on North Korean missile tests. Yoon also said he wouldn't rule out Japan's possible participation in future nuclear deterrence consultations between Washington and Seoul to better cope with North Korean nuclear threats.

Yoon, Kishida and President Joe Biden are expected to hold a trilateral meeting later this month on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meetings in Hiroshima to discuss North Korea and geopolitical uncertainties created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's assertive foreign policy. While South Korea isn't a G-7 country, Yoon was invited as one of eight outreach nations.

Yoon during a meeting with his chief sectaries on Monday instructed them to establish follow-up measures to carry out bilateral security, economic and technology cooperation and facilitate culture and youth exchanges between the countries, which were discussed in his meeting with Kishida. Yoon's office didn't elaborate.

Speaking to reporters before departing Seoul, Kishida said he hoped to further strengthen his personal relationship with Yoon and "work together to carve out a new era."

Kishida, who earlier on Monday separately met with groups of South Korean lawmakers and business leaders, stressed the need for facilitating people-to-people exchanges between the countries, which he said would "help further promote our mutual understanding and give widths and thickness to our relations."

Kishida's visit to Seoul reciprocated a mid-March trip to Tokyo by Yoon. It's the first exchange of visits between the leaders of the countries in 12 years.

The back-to-back summits were largely meant to resolve bitter disputes triggered by South Korean court rulings in 2018 that ordered two Japanese companies to compensate some of their former Korean employees for forced labor before the end of World War II. Those rulings irked Japan, which insists all compensation issues were settled by a 1965 treaty that normalized relations.

The wrangling led to the countries downgrading each other's trade status and Seoul's previous liberal government threatening to spike a military intelligence-sharing pact. Their strained ties complicated U.S. efforts to build a stronger alliance to counter challenges posed by North Korea and China.

Relations thawed after Yoon's conservative government in March announced a domestically contentious plan to use local corporate funds to compensate the forced labor victims without demanding Japanese contributions. Yoon later that month traveled to Tokyo to meet with Kishida, and the two agreed to resume leadership-level visits and other talks. Their governments have since taken steps to withdraw their economic retaliatory steps.

Information for this article was contributed by Hyung-jin Kim and Mari Yamaguchi of The Associated Press.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, leaves after meeting with business leaders at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves as he leaves the Seoul military airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Yun Dong-jin/Yonhap via AP)



South Korean Buddhist monks, Buddhists and members of civic groups bow which they prostrate themselves, on the road in a march as they move toward to Japanese Embassy during a rally demanding the stop of Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima, in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

