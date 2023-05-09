S&P 500 little changed ahead of economic reports

Wall Street held steady Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the market's biggest worries, including how stubbornly high inflation remains across the economy.

The S&P 500 edged up by 1.87 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,138.12, coming off its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 55.69 points, or 0.2%, to 33,618.69, while the Nasdaq composite added 21.51 points, or 0.2%, to 12,256.92.

Besides a strong reading on U.S. jobs, which calmed worries about a possible recession but raised concerns about high inflation, last week was dominated by fears about smaller and midsize banks.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp rose 3.6% to recover some of its 43% plunge last week. The bank said Friday night that it's cutting its dividend to help it build its financial strength. Several other smaller and midsize banks also rose, including a 0.6% tick higher for shares of Western Alliance Bancorp.

Such banks have been under heavy pressure as Wall Street hunts for the next weak link after three U.S. bank failures since March. Weighed down by much higher interest rates, smaller and midsize banks are scrambling to assure Wall Street their deposits are secure and not at threat of seeing a sudden exodus, similar to the runs that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and others.

The larger concern for markets is that all the turmoil could cause banks to pull back on their lending. That in turn could raise the risk of a recession that many investors already see as highly likely.

A report from the Federal Reserve on Monday showed many banks tightened their lending standards during the first three months of the year. The survey also suggested banks widely expect to raise their standards over the course of the year.

Among the reasons some smaller and midsize banks gave for the forecast were wanting to take less risk and worries about deposit outflows.

Weighing down Wall Street on Monday were stocks of companies that turned in worse results for the latest quarter than expected.

Shares of Tyson Foods tumbled 16.4% after the company reported a loss, instead of the profit that analysts had forecast. Its revenue also fell short of expectations.

So far this earnings reporting season, the trend has been to beat analysts' forecasts. Apple was last week's highlight, and its better-than-expected report helped the market immensely because its stock is Wall Street's largest and packs the most weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment jumped 18.6% Monday after the company reported a loss that wasn't as bad as analysts expected. The company also said attendance was improving.

Also hanging over the economy is the threat of a default by the U.S. government on its debt. Such an event would rock financial markets because U.S. Treasurys are seen as the safest possible investment in the world.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that there are "no good options" for the United States to avoid an economic "calamity" if Congress fails to raise the nation's borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion in the coming weeks.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.51% from 3.44% late Friday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.99% from 3.92%.

Later this week, the U.S. government will give the latest monthly updates on inflation at the consumer and wholesale levels. Earnings reports will also arrive from Duke Energy, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.