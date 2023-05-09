Start of duck hunting season reverts to pre-Thanksgiving date

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission unanimously approved at its April meeting a change to the 2023-24 duck season dates. The season will open the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Commission Chairman Bobby Martin of Rogers spoke about the change back to the traditional opening season dates being a response from public input from waterfowl hunters to commissioners and staff during the last year.

"We did get overwhelming feedback," Martin said of the proposal to change the dates to include the week of Thanksgiving. "The thing that I see as encouraging, one of the big reasons that I think the public, particularly waterfowlers, urged to start the season before Thanksgiving was the emphasis around family and young hunters. The fact that so many people hang on to that is a signal that the generation of young hunters is one we do not want to let go of in any way at all."

Specklebelly, Canada and light goose seasons also will change, as will the youth waterfowl hunt and active duty military and veteran hunt.

The 2023-24 waterfowl season dates are:

Duck, coot and merganser -- Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, Dec. 27-Jan. 31.

White-fronted goose -- Oct. 28-Nov. 10, Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, Dec. 27-Jan. 31.

Canada goose -- Sept. 1-Oct. 15, Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, Dec. 27-Jan. 31

Snow, blue and Ross's goose season -- Oct. 28-Nov. 10, Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, Dec. 27-Jan. 31.

Youth waterfowl hunt -- Dec. 2 and Feb. 3

Veteran and active duty military waterfowl hunt -- Feb. 3.



