SOFTBALL

UCA pitcher wins final weekly award

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Jordan Johnson was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week for the final week of the regular season.

She threw two complete games in the Bears' final conference series sweep, totaling 10 innings, 12 strikeouts and zero earned runs to two walks and a .216 opponent batting average.

This is the first weekly award for the Paola, Kan. native this season and the fourth of her career. This is the sixth weekly award for a UCA player in 2023.

GOLF

Vincent leaving UCA women's program

University of Central Arkansas women's golf coach Natasha Vincent resigned Monday as head coach to become a full-time mother.

Vincent had her first child, a daughter, in January.

Vincent has been at UCA since 2012. She was the 2015 Southland Conference Coach of the Year, leading UCA to six runner-up finishes and a third-place finish in the 2023 ASUN Tournament.