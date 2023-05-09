Super Quiz: Coasts & Coastlines

1. It stretches across the California coastline between Carmel and San Simeon.

2. Which American state has the longest coastline?

3. Which country has the longest coastline?

4. This rugged Italian shoreline is made up of a cluster of five coastal villages.

5. Which of the 50 contiguous states has the longest coastline?

6. The Malabar Coast stretches from Goa to this country's southern tip.

7. The Giant's Causeway is a famous site on this country's Antrim Coast.

8. Which African country has "Coast" in its name?

ANSWERS

1. Big Sur

2. Alaska

3. Canada

4. Cinque Terre

5. Florida

6. India

7. Ireland

8. Ivory Coast