SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 killed





BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- An SUV driver who killed eight people when he slammed into a group waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, was charged with manslaughter, police said Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional.

Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning, and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center in the city, which has long been an epicenter for migration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, Sauceda said, adding that there was no motive that he could discuss. Asked about reports from witnesses that Alvarez was cursing at them, Sauceda said there was nothing to confirm that yet.

The SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and hit 18 people, Sauceda told reporters Monday morning. Six people died on the scene and 12 people were critically injured, he said. Officials have said the death toll rose later.

Alvarez tried to flee, but was held down by several people on the scene, he said. His bail was set at $3.6 million.

Victims struck by the vehicle were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. The center is the only overnight shelter in the city and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.

The victims were all male and several of them were from Venezuela, Sauceda said. The department is working with representatives of Venezuela and other countries. Law enforcement and shelter officials have not made public the identities of the victims killed.

Surveillance video from the Ozanam Center showed some of the victims sitting on the curb when they were hit at the bus stop.





"This SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100 feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop," said shelter director Victor Maldonado, who reviewed the surveillance video.

Some people walking on the sidewalk about 30 feet from the main group were also hit, Maldonado said.

On Monday morning, Jackson Duarte, 30, a Venezuelan migrant, was sporting a haircut from a friend he made at the Ozanam shelter, where they were both staying. It was the last haircut he'd receive from him.

Duarte said three people he met at the shelter were among the victims; two of them died while a third is in the hospital with a missing limb. He said one of his friends who was killed was a barber, and the other was a young man who had recently celebrated a birthday.

Shortly before the crash, Duarte had decided to share an Uber with a friend rather than wait for the bus downtown. It was during that ride that Duarte began receiving messages about the fatal accident through WhatsApp.

"When I got there, the survivors had already been taken. I counted about seven people who had died," Duarte recalled.

Duarte said his friend, who he described as a studious and ambitious young man, was going downtown to reunite with his mother after crossing the border. Only Duarte made it to the bus station.

Local law enforcement and FBI agents investigate a deadly scene after a driver of a Range Rover struck a group of migrants, killing at least seven, Sunday, May 7, 2023, along North Minnesota Avenue across from Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter in Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)



Brownsville, Texas, Fire Department firefighters hose off blood from a deadly scene after the driver of a Range Rover struck a group of migrants, killing at least seven, Sunday, May 7, 2023, along North Minnesota Avenue across from Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter in Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)



Emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)



Local law enforcement and FBI agents investigate a deadly scene after a driver of a Range Rover struck a group of migrants, Sunday, May 7, 2023, along North Minnesota Avenue across from Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter in Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)





