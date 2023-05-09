Voters support refinancing measure for Cabot public schools

Voters overwhelmingly approved an initiative on Tuesday to refinance existing bonds in the Cabot School District.

Cabot, Austin and Ward voters authorized the Cabot district to restructure, or refinance, existing bonds to access an estimated $41 million that will fund various projects. The overall estimated cost of the projects is $37,395,000, according to officials. The bond issue does not increase the current 39.5-mill school levy rate, the district said.

Complete but unofficial results showed:

For: 1,509

Against: 209

The district plan can fund an estimated $33,275,000 for the following projects:

• Two new prekindergarten centers, with community safe rooms. Each center would have 12 classrooms.

• A district day care facility.

• Renovations to student activities facilities.

• A multiuse practice pavilion.

• Districtwide flooring upgrades.

Also, the district plans to build sensory/inclusive playgrounds for children in grades kindergarten-sixth grade at each elementary school. The overall estimated cost would be $1.5 million.

Additionally, the district intends to replace aging technology and make upgrades to Cabot High School’s fine arts auditorium at an estimated cost of $2,620,000.

The ballot asked voters to vote yes or no on a 39.5-mill rate.

The rate includes 25 mills specifically voted for general maintenance and operations, plus 14.5 mills voted for debt service previously approved as a continuing levy pledged for the retirement of existing bond indebtedness, according to the ballot.

The debt service mills will continue after retirement of the bonds to be issued in the principal amount of $84,715,000 and which will mature over a 30-year period and be issued for refunding outstanding bonded indebtedness, build and equip new facilities, and make additions and improvements to existing facilities.

According to a district fact sheet on the election, the amount on the ballot — $84,715,000 — breaks down as follows:

• New funds for projects: $41.5 million.

• Funds to restructure existing debt: $41,225,000.

• Funds to pay estimated costs of issuing bonds: $1,990,000.