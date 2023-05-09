Ward 1 small businesses recognized

The Friends of the First Ward, a small-business recognition ceremony put on by Ward 1 Council Member Latisha Brunson, was all about highlighting the hard work and efforts of small-business owners in her ward.

Held at The Arts on Main Saturday evening, approximately 140 people gathered for the celebratory occasion. The event was made possible by Mayor Shirley Washington who implemented a budget of $25,000 for each council member to invest in their wards in any way they saw fit.

"For me it was very important, being a new council member, to develop a relationship, and collaboration with the small businesses of my constituents in Ward 1," said Brunson. "A lot of these businesses I had already known about and patronized prior to me being on the council and I know the hard work they put in from day to day for themselves but also for the city of Pine Bluff and I wanted to recognize that."

Honorees, vendors and sponsors included the following: Sugar Girls Boutique; Underwater Seafood; Lil D's Barbecue; D'Cora's Custom Cakes; Rhodes Family Business, Carpenter's Produce; Buie's Grocery; Griderfield Restaurant; Riq's Boys Tacos; Smith Barber Institute; The Avenue on Main; Kreative Katering; Princess Creations; Doctor's Order Pharmacy; EASI; Thomas Gifts & Groceries; Xklusive Style Bar; Pop's Barbershop; Arkansas River Rice; DJ Flatfoot; Homes of Choice; Kreative Kreations; Unique Cupcakes; Princess Creations, CR Photography; Indigo Blue; MK Distributors; Stuff in the Bluff; and Angela White Smith Realty.

The honorees delighted themselves in good food and networked before they were presented, one by one, with a glass trophy of appreciation. Leland Stice accepted the award on behalf of Doctor's Order Pharmacy as Brunson told the crowd how Stice filled the void of a pharmacy when Super 1 Foods went out of business.

"They just left that side of town and it caused a huge disservice not only to the community but also to the entire city because it housed a pharmacy in that location as well," said Brunson. "But within a few months after that, we had a local pharmacy that came in and I was super thankful that Leland Stice and that Doctor's Orders was there.''

Even though the event was about small business owners, almost all of them during their acceptance speech, recognized Brunson for just acknowledging their existence.

"I never had a city official or alderman to have something like this," said developer and investor Fred Jackson of Homes of Choice. Jackson, a graduate of Pine Bluff High School and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, has several properties in the area including apartment complexes and is currently developing an RV Resort near Saracen Casino.

"Sometimes it feels like the city does not care," said Jackson, who added that Brunson's actions showed she cared.

Brunson said the honorees were selected through a social media campaign and through personal encounters. With so many wonderful small businesses, not just in Ward 1, Brunson said she hopes to team up with the other council members next year to honor small business owners throughout the entire city of Pine Bluff.

"It was so many people that said I have never seen my name on a plaque. Nobody has ever recognized me publicly for the work that I've done on this level," said Brunson. "Being in the city where there's a lot of things going on, I wanted to bring out the positivity and let people know there are people doing good work here that wants to be here, that's trying to build and continue to grow our city. That was my goal behind the Friends of the First Ward. I wanted them to see me and I wanted to let them know that I see them and the work that they do for our community."