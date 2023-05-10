Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood announces bid for chief justice post

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood announced Wednesday that she is running for chief justice of the high court next year.

"Now in my seventeenth year on the bench, I have a proven track record of making tough decisions in the face of immense pressure and always letting the constitution and the rule of law be my guide," Wood said in a statement announcing her candidacy. "I have always understood that Arkansas values a justice that doesn’t legislate from the bench."

Wood is the second justice to officially announce a run for the top seat on the high court. Justice Karen Baker announced her candidacy on Friday.

Chief Justice John Dan Kemp said during a phone interview last week that he intends to retire at the end of his term. He noted that, because he has passed age 70, he would have to relinquish his retirement benefits under state law if he sought reelection.

Jon Gilmore, a campaign consultant for Justice Barbara Webb, said during a phone interview Wednesday that Webb "is still prayerfully considering whether or not she will enter the race."

"She is still receiving encouragement from friends and supporters and will make a decision in the near future," he said.

Gilmore said Wood's announcement does not affect Webb's decision-making process.

Wood was first elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014 and won reelection to Position 7 last year. Before joining the high court, she sat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals and served as a circuit judge.