Arkansas tied for seventh with LSU

The University of Arkansas women's golf team shot a 9-over par and fell back four and into a tie for seventh place at the NCAA Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Regional on Tuesday.

While the No. 45 Razorbacks posted their second-consecutive 297 on the 6,318-yard PGA National course, other teams were moving up.

No. 34 Michigan State, which opened the day with an 11-shot advantage, fired an 8 over and saw its lead dwindle to three shots. No. 15 Northwestern made the day's biggest move, a 4-under round that helped the Wildcats surge from eighth to second place.

Michigan State is at 5 over, followed by Northwestern (+8), No. 28 Duke (+12), South Florida (+13) and No. 10 Texas (+12).

No. 19 Central Florida is at 15 over, three shots better than Arkansas and No. 3 LSU (+18) with one round remaining. Arkansas will tee off this morning five shots off the cut line.

The top five teams from each of the six NCAA Regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 19-24 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The rest of the field is at least seven shots behind the Razorbacks, including No. 49 Alabama (+26).

Arkansas senior Kajal Mistry birdied three of her last seven holes to reach even par for the day and 3 over for the regional. She's tied for 12th place with teammate Julia Gregg, who carded a 2-over 74 after Monday's 73.

Arkansas junior Miriam Ayora and freshman Reagan Zibilski are both at 6 over for the tourney after shooting 75 for the second day in a row. Senior Ela Anacona led the team with five birdies for the round, but she had a triple and quadruple bogey to wind up at 77 and is at 11 over, tied for 48th.

Miami's Sara Byrne, who is playing as an individual, carded 70 for the second day in a row to take the lead at 4 under. She's one stroke ahead of Northwestern's Kelly Sim, who shot 71. Day 1 leader Brooke Biermann of Michigan State is a shot back of Sim, tied with LSU's Latanna Stone for third place.