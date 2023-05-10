Bentonville City Council approved money for March manhole fix

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved spending almost $300,000 on manhole repairs that were needed in March.

The council agreed to waive competitive bidding and declare an emergency to pay for repair work already performed.

Crossland Heavy Contractors Inc. will be paid $141,071.05, and Rain for Rent will be paid $156,346.61, according to City Council documents.

On the night of March 3, city crews responded to reports of an overflow at a manhole in the Meadowbrook subdivision east of Water Tower Road. Crews discovered a blockage in the line downstream that was the cause of the overflow, according to a letter Mike Bender, city public works director, wrote that detailed the problem. The letter was part of the City Council agenda packet.

They were unable to clear the blockage and set up a bypass pump installation until crews could perform a more thorough inspection March 4. They found the north wall of the manhole had collapsed, sending debris into the line, Bender said.

There also was a large void hidden underground on the north side of the manhole along with a failed storm sewer pipe that drains the detention pond for Northwest Arkansas Community College, he wrote.

City staff reached out to several contractors. Crossland responded on-site March 4. Rain for Rent also responded March 4 to inspect conditions and got started March 5 with two full bypass installations, Bender said.

Crossland began working on the problem with equipment March 6. The 27-foot depth of the manhole along with numerous large utility facilities, including overhead electric, added to the complexity of the repair. The manhole was completed and back in service and bypass operations removed late March 30. City crews completed final backfill and site restoration, Bender wrote.

Initially, the city signed an emergency contract with Crossland for labor and materials plus 10%. The city also signed an emergency contract with Rain for Rent to begin work. However, the obligations and time frame of the project changed, so the city replaced the original contract with one that reflects actual work performed, Bender said.

The City Council also passed resolutions in support of artwork on public property related to the city's 150th anniversary.

"Cozy Apple" is by Gina Gallena of Fayetteville and "Seeds of the Future" is by Justin Deister of Louisville, Colo.

"Cozy Apple" includes two 3-foot crocheted apples. The artist will order two inflatables customized into the shape of an apple. The inflatable is then wrapped in crocheted granny squares in various shades of red. The pieces can be hung from a tree or inside a building. One apple will be for an outdoor temporary display along a city trail. The other is an indoor permanent display, most likely for the Bentonville Public Library. Final display locations will be determined upon completion to find the site that best fits the pieces, according to council documents.

The cost including fabrication, delivery and installation for "Cozy Apple" is $4,700, according to council documents.

"Seeds of the Future" is a 6-foot-tall sculpture made of polished steel shaped into an apple slice containing 150 apple seeds inside, representing Bentonville's 150 years. On each seed will be engraved one word about Bentonville. These words will be gathered through public engagement efforts this summer. The planned location is on City Hall property, according to council documents.

The cost estimate including fabrication, delivery and installation for "Seeds of the Future" is not to exceed $30,000, according to council documents.

Funding for both pieces of art will be provided from the Public Art Advisory Committee's budget.

In Bentonville's early days, agriculture, especially fruit production, was the backbone of the local and regional economy. In 1901, 2.5 million bushels of apples were shipped out of Benton County. The U.S. Census Bureau credited the county as having the largest number of bearing apple trees of any county in the United States, according to the city.

The City Council also established a Finance Committee to review agenda items that affect the budget.

There also was a proclamation presented at the beginning of the meeting to recognize "Police Week" in the city.