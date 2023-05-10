Bentonville High School senior dies after fall at Beaver Lake; Stephon Gryskiewicz remembered as an athlete and friend

BENTONVILLE -- Stephon Gryskiewicz, a senior at Bentonville High School, died in a Eureka Springs hospital after falling from a cliff into a rocky area of the Beaver Lake shoreline Saturday afternoon.

Gryskiewicz, 18, was with friends at the lake when the accident occurred, according to his mother, Jan Gryskiewicz.

"He and some friends had gone to the bluffs at Beaver Lake, near the Beaver Dam," she said.

"They were jumping, and he did some jumping on Saturday. They were finished and were walking up the hill to the car. He was ahead of everyone else, and there's apparently a place near the edge where the rocks are slippery, and he slipped and fell over the edge. He landed in the rocks and hit his head."

Jan Gryskiewicz said Stephon's cousin and another friend saw him in the water below the cliff and ran back to a place where they could jump down into the water and reach Stephon.

"His cousin administered CPR, and he did revive," Jan Gryskiewicz said.

"He was talking and breathing on his own. An ambulance came, and he started having some kind of cardiac arrest. They can't airlift you when you're in that condition so they took him to the hospital in Eureka Springs."

Bobby Thurman, chief deputy coroner for Carroll County, said Stephon Gryskiewicz was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jan Gryskiewicz said her son was a gifted baseball player, a left-handed pitcher and power-hitting first baseman and had signed to play baseball for Eastern Oklahoma State College next fall in pursuit of his dream of becoming a Major League baseball player.

Stephon was also a friend to everyone he met, his mother said. She said hundreds of people he had met have reached out to share stories about Stephon.

"He just networked so well with people," she said. "He had a way of bringing everyone together and making them feel welcome. He was friends with people who didn't feel like they had any friends."

Bentonville High School students and staff will have access to special counseling services in dealing with Stephon's death, according to Leslee Wright, director of communications for the Bentonville School District.

A viewing is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Jan Gryskiewicz said. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.