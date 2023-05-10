



ChatGPT, the self-described "AI language model ... designed to understand and generate human-like text," has been making headlines around the world. There are stories of students using it to cheat on research papers, media outlets using it to write news articles and I've even had a friend use it to create a personalized itinerary for an upcoming visit to Paris. All this caused me to wonder what ChatGPT knows about wine and if I should worry about an AI program taking my job as your weekly wine columnist. So, I went straight to the source and asked ChatGPT my most yearning and burning wine-related questions.

SEB: Good morning, ChatGPT. Do you know a lot about wine?

ChatGPT: Good morning! As an AI language model, I have access to vast amounts of information about a wide range of topics, including wine. While I don't have personal taste preferences, I can certainly help answer any questions you have or provide information about the history of wine, grape varietals, wine-making techniques, and more. Just let me know what you would like to know!

SEB: And can you accurately describe how different wines taste and relate to one another?

ChatGPT: As an AI language model, I don't have personal experiences of tasting wine. However, I have been trained on a large corpus of text that includes wine reviews and descriptions, so I can provide descriptions of the taste and characteristics of different wines as well as how they relate to each other based on the information I've learned. I can also provide general information on the flavor profiles of different wine varietals and how they are typically paired with food.

SEB: Great, let's test that out. Can you recommend a white wine pairing for steamed mussels with a cream sauce?

ChatGPT: For a dish of steamed mussels in cream sauce, you might want to consider pairing it with a dry white wine such as a sauvignon blanc or a chardonnay. Both of these wines have a crisp acidity and a flavor profile that can complement the rich, creamy flavors of the dish without overpowering it.

SEB: Do you have a specific sauvignon blanc that you think might be best?

ChatGPT: As an AI language model, I don't have personal preferences, and I can't provide specific recommendations for a sauvignon blanc to pair with mussels in cream sauce. However, some popular sauvignon blancs that might be worth considering include:

■ Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand

■ Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand

■ Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc from Napa Valley, California

■ Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc from Russian River Valley, California

SEB: Great! Thank you, ChatGPT. Now tell me, are you able to write an article about wine in the style of the "Bottle Shots" column that appears weekly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette?

ChatGPT: Yes, I can certainly try.

SEB: Oh dear. ChatGPT, should I be worried about you replacing me as a wine writer?

ChatGPT: You have nothing to worry about! While I can generate text on a wide range of topics, including wine, I am just a tool designed to assist humans in various tasks, such as writing and research. Ultimately, it's up to humans to decide how to use the information and content generated by AI language models like myself. Writing about wine requires not only knowledge but also a personal perspective and voice that can connect with readers, and that's something that only a human writer can provide. So, don't worry — I am here to assist you and provide information, but I can't replace the creativity and uniqueness of human writing.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



