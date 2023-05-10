Canes stretch series lead over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- All the Carolina Hurricanes needed to push the New Jersey Devils to the brink of elimination was a five-minute span in the second period where everything went right and the puck just kept going in.

Jordan Martinook had a goal and two assists and the Hurricanes scored five times in the middle period to beat the Devils 6-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Carolina has outscored New Jersey 17-3 in their three wins. The five goals in the second period were the most the Devils have given up in a period this season.

"The game was decided in a five-minute span and the rest of the game was ehhh," Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

Martin Necas scored twice and Brett Pesce, Jesper Fast and Brent Burns added goals as the Hurricanes routed the young Devils for the third time in four games. Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in a relatively easy game after giving up an early goal to Jack Hughes.

The Hurricanes, who edged the Devils for the Metropolitan Division title, can wrap up the best-of-seven series Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

"We did what we wanted to do," said Carolina captain Jordan Staal, who had two assists. "It's great to see everyone contributing and winning battles."

Despite being down 2-1, New Jersey seemed to have the momentum coming into Game 4. It posted an 8-4 win Sunday and had things going their way after Hughes' early tip for his sixth goal of the postseason.

Things changed late in the opening period when Martinook set up Necas with a deft flip pass for shot in close that beat Vitek Vanecek.

Everything went the Hurricanes way in the second period. They got a couple of friendly bounces off Devils' sticks, and then poured it on as a time out by New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff and later a goaltender change to first-round hero Akira Schmid didn't change the luck.

Martinook, who didn't score a point in the six-game first-round win over the Islanders, was at the center of things in the big second period, which featured the first four goals in a 5:20 span.

Necas put Carolina ahead at 7:26 when Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler deflected a cross-ice pass by Pesce and it went to the Carolina forward alone in front.

Martinook, who has nine points in this series, had a hand in the final two goals. He had the secondary assist on Burns' first of the postseason at 12:46.

Martinook closed out the five-goal spree by beating Schmid on a break at 19:36.

STARS 6, KRAKEN 3

SEATTLE -- Joe Pavelski scored his sixth goal of the series as part of a four-goal second period for Dallas, and the Stars routed the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

After a pair of tight games in Dallas to open the series, Games 3 and 4 in Seattle were blowouts. The Kraken rolled to a 7-2 win in Game 3 and the Stars responded with their best performance of the series in a dominant Game 4 victory. Game 5 is Thursday night in Dallas.

Pavelski scored four goals in the series opener, added a fifth in Game 2 and gave the Stars a 4-0 lead midway through the second period of Game 4.

Max Domi had two goals for Dallas. Jamie Benn, Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars.

For Seattle, Jaden Schwartz scored twice. Adam Larsson also had a goal for the Kraken.

Jake Oettinger, who was pulled after allowing five goals on 17 shots in Game 3, finished with 16 saves for Dallas.