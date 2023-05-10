JRMC to recognize staff, pandemic end

As part of National Hospital Week – now known as Jefferson Regional Week in Pine Bluff - hospital employees will be honored with activities May 8-12.Special recognitions will be held during the annual picnic today from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and awards and recognitions at noon on the 42nd Avenue employee parking lot.

The observance will include:

An official end to the covid-19 pandemic. Based on current trends, the federal government plans to let the covid Public Health Emergency expire at the end of the day on May 11 Like every other healthcare facility, covid-19 changed Jefferson Regional forever, and the center will celebrate its successes during the pandemic.

Recognition of outstanding Jefferson Regional leaders who adapted to the covid landscape, and maintained safety and excellence for patients and employees alike during the pandemic.

Announcement of the WOW Employee of the Year award winner. WOW recipients are selected at Jefferson Regional every month for going above and beyond their routine duties.

Employees will also participate in picnic activities including a pie eating contest, tug of war competition, a lip sync contest, an obstacle course, PPE Race Relay and a Limbo contest.

Garden contest open until June 11

Entries are being accepted for the 10th annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.

Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2022-2023 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release.Entries for the contest will be accepted through June 11. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/arkansasgrownschool gardenoftheyearcontest2023. Winners will be announced in the fall of 2023.

Business matchmaking event set

The Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Matchmaking Event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at the Ron Robinson Theater and the Rock It! Lab, both located in the CALS Library Square in downtown Little Rock.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Registration is free, and participants must register online at info.arkansasedc.com/matchmaking2023 by May 12.

The event is hosted by the Arkansas APEX Accelerator -- formerly known as Arkansas PTAC -- in partnership with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Arkansas District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The schedule will include 15-minute matchmaking appointments, where business owners can discuss possible contracts for their goods and services with buying representatives. These representatives are matched with business owners based on information provided during registration.

The keynote speaker is Edward "Ted" James, the U.S. Small Business Administration's regional administrator for Region 6 South Central Region. James oversees the administration of Small Business Administration products and services in 10 district offices in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.