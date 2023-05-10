Composer adapts Brockmeier short story for piece that premieres this weekend in Louisville, Ky.





A short story by Little Rock author Kevin Brockmeier about a city that has implemented a policy of total silence has been adapted for voice and orchestra and will debut Friday in a performance by bass-baritone Dashon Burton, the Louisville Orchestra and conductor Teddy Abrams at Louisville's Kentucky Center.

Brooklyn, N.Y., composer Christopher Cerrone first came across Brockmeier's "The Year of Silence" 13 years ago in the 2008 edition of The Best American Short Stories," which was edited by Salman Rushdie.

"I was completely floored by his work," Cerrone said from Louisville, where he was about to begin rehearsals for "The Year of Silence" for baritone and orchestra.

Cerrone held on to the story and returned to it in the early, uneasy days of the pandemic.

"We all had so much time on our hands, and I would sit in my apartment in Brooklyn going through old things," he said. "I was scrolling through my dropbox of ideas and I ran into this story. There was this shock, sitting in my silent Brooklyn apartment, because the city had gone silent, and there was this Eureka moment."

Cerrone, who has two Grammy nominations and is a 2022-23 fellow at the Laurenz Haus Foundation in Basel, Switzerland, contacted Brockmeier through a mutual connection about adapting the piece.

The two also bonded over their mutual admiration of Italo Calvino, whose novel, "Invisible Cities," Cerrone adapted for his first opera.

"Christopher and I chatted a few times about the project, but mostly I just trusted him to pursue his vision," Brockmeier, who plans to attend the performance, said in an email. "He explained what he hoped to do with the adaptation, and I gave him my blessing."

Brockmeier's books include "The Brief History of the Dead," "The Truth About Celia," "City of Names," "A Few Seconds of Radiant Filmstrip: A Memoir of Seventh Grade" and "The Ghost Variations."

"The Year of Silence" first appeared in 2007 in the literary journal "Ecotone" and was subsequently included in "The View from the Seventh Layer," a collection of Brockmeier's short stories.

"The thing about Kevin's writing is that there is this magical, uncanny element to it," Cerrone explained. "The only thing that didn't come easy [in the adaptation] is that it was a lot longer than I expected it to be. I thought it was going to be about 15 minutes long, but it wound up being about 24 minutes. There are a lot of bullet points in the story to make everything come across properly."

This isn't the first time Brockmeier's work has been put to music.

"A metal band from St. Louis, Begin at Zero, adapted my story 'The Ceiling' for one of their albums, but it's not quite the same thing," he says. "Symphony is (at least mostly) a non-narrative art form, so I don't have the same sort of proprietary feelings about the adaptation that I might if it were being considered for film or television. I'm flattered that it's happening at all and intrigued to hear the result."

The performances at 11 a.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and are part of a program titled "From Silence to Splendor" that will include the Symphony No. 7 by Anton Bruckner.



