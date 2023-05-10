Conway School Board gets new blood

Two challengers for positions on the Conway School Board ousted their incumbent opponents Tuesday night, according to preliminary election results released by the Faulkner County Election Commission.

With all polling sites reporting, unofficial returns for the at-large board position were:

Sheila Franklin . . . . . 4,160 Jennifer Cunningham 3,301 Jess Disney . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

Cunningham is the board’s vice president and was elected in 2018. Franklin has worked as a Head Start teacher and a juvenile probation and intake officer, she said.

Franklin’s daughter, LaShanta Johnson, was one of the district’s coaches who in February were barred from wearing “Celebrate Black History” shirts. Board members later apologized to the coaches, calling the decision a mistake.

Disney last month endorsed Franklin as “the right choice” in a Facebook post.

With all polling sites reporting, unofficial returns for the Zone 5 board position were:

Trey Geier . . . . . . . . . . . . 660 Bill Milburn . . . . . . . . . . 547

Milburn, the incumbent, was appointed to the board after Scott Champlin resigned from the post in September. He described himself in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in March as “a strong conservative.” Geier, who said he has three children enrolled in Conway schools, promised at a campaign event to encourage the board members to listen to parents and to avoid pushing policies and decisions on teachers and students.

“Like many of you, I’ve become increasingly concerned about the current school board’s hyperfocus on divisiveness,” Geier wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy.

Last year, board members approved policies that police transgender restroom usage and accommodations on overnight trips, banned certain books from school libraries, enacted a policy that would require teachers to delete emails after three days — stymieing Freedom of Information Act requests — and prohibited public comment at the November and December board meetings.

In December, board members spent nearly 30 minutes of a meeting pushing back against media coverage of the controversial decisions, with one calling media members “crazy” and “slanted.” “I know that we are a long way from where we need to be and where we have been, but I know that we can get back there,” Franklin said at a campaign event with Geier and Disney.

“I’ll only be one voice, but I can promise I’ll be a loud voice. I will support and represent this city well. I believe that the school board should focus mainly on educating our kids, all of our kids.”



