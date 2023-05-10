DROPPING THE HAMMER | The Perfect Mix: NASCAR at Kansas

Believe it or not, the best NASCAR Cup race of 2023 happened at Kansas Speedway and Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas are ready to talk about it. After diving into Denny Hamlin's win over Kyle Larson, they discuss and share audio from Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson from their pit-road scuffle. Then, it's time to preview the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

