EDITORIAL: Eagle eyed

"I am the eagle, I live in high country,

In rocky cathedrals that reach to the sky.

I am the hawk and there's blood on my feathers.

But time is still turning, they soon will be dry.

And all of those who see me, all who believe in me.

Share in the freedom I feel when I fly."

--John Denver

"If you're gonna be two-faced, at least make one of them pretty."

--Marilyn Monroe

Since 1991, duck hunters in Arkansas and across the United States have understood that using lead shot isn't just frowned upon. It's illegal.

This came about because not all the shot from a shotgun shell ends up in a dead duck. What misses usually lands in shallow water where most of the luckier ducks feed. When they forage for seeds, stems, roots, acorns and other sustenance, they can inadvertently swallow the shot, and get lead poisoning.

It should come as no surprise that when eagles scavenge on dead carcasses in the wild, the same can happen to them.

Lead is not the first threat eagles have seen from humans. The pesticide DDT drove eagles to near extinction in the 1960s. Because bald eagles have been the U.S. symbol of freedom since the 1700s, it wouldn't feel right, and might even be eerie if they went extinct.

As such, they made the endangered species list in 1972. DDT was outlawed. The eagle population, and not just the eagle population, made a dramatic comeback and flew off the list in 2007.

(NB: There is a reason authorities raised the reward to $15,000 for information leading to arrests of those who killed four bald eagles in northern Arkansas this past week. There are still some of us Homo allegedly sapiens who get goosebumps when we spot one of our national symbols high in the sky.)

Today, biologists estimate a U.S. population of more than 300,000. Other types of eagles have also done well. Despite this good news, the Biden administration has put the wheels in motion to further curtail lead shot used in upland bird hunting and bullets used in big game hunting, by outlawing their use on federal lands.

We can assume that those who support getting the lead out also support wind energy. But--and a lot of people don't want this noised about--eagles and other birds of prey are at far greater risk from wind energy than lead poisoning.

We like wind energy and we like eagles, but it's not hard to understand how the two might have a difficult time co-existing. When the tip of an average wind blade is at its highest point, the height of the entire structure is slightly taller than a football field is long, including both end zones.

It's no wonder the industry kills around 600,000 birds per year, including eagles. In 2022, the Associated Press reported that one company "was ordered to pay $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed at its wind farms."

No doubt it was good headline material, but was far less about killing 150 eagles than it was about a company gaining a competitive advantage by not spending the resources to get the permits allowing it to kill 150 eagles.

According to the American Eagle Foundation, the so-called Eagle Take Rule "gives wind energy developers 30-year permits to 'take' or incidentally kill protected bald and golden eagles, without requiring the industry to share mortality data . . . ," or even consider "proper siting" away from large populations of eagles.

In the coming years, scores of new wind farms will be built where eagles soar. As a result, additional carnage will fall from the sky to the ground below. It all brings to mind the person who regulates their "diet" by ordering a salad drenched in ranch dressing along with a cheeseburger and 32-ounce regular Coke.

If saving eagles is the goal, and it should be, regulators should regulate the greatest threat to the eagles. No matter the politics.