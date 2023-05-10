EDITORIAL: May Day’s mayday

Vlad doesn't throw parties like he used to.

That was some sorry spectacle of a Victory Day parade earlier this week in Moscow. We are old enough to remember when western types watched these things carefully. It was called Kremlinology. You could tell who was on the outs with The Party by where they weren't when the Red Army rolled by.

Sometimes you could tell the order of things in the old and unlamented USSR by who got the best seats on the rostrum. And sometimes these observations were better than obituaries in announcing who was quick, and who was dead.

Victory Day is an important state holiday in Russia. On May 9, the Soviets--er, Russians--celebrate the end of what they call the Great Patriotic War. (The rest of the globe calls it World War II.) It is usually celebrated with a parade with enough firepower and marching soldiers to launch a crusade, which is what the firepower was made for. Remember the days of Brezhnev and Chernenko when the giant red missiles were rolled down the streets of Red Square?

This year, the papers say the parade featured one--count 'em, one--tank. And "slimmed down" marches full of mostly conscripts and cadets. And no aviation. CNN reported tank brigades that normally take part in this parade were "conspicuously absent." We imagine the tanks that still run are being used elsewhere.

The AP's report said the Russian government even put the kibosh on jet skis in the canals of St. Petersburg for Victory Day--all in an effort to mitigate "security concerns." And Russian media reports that 21 cities in Russia canceled military parades completely, the first time that's happened since memory runneth not to the contrary.

The UK's Daily Mail reports: "For the first time in years, the parade ended in under an hour."

It might be hard for the Russian brass to gather up everybody for a parade these days. Mostly, the troops are keeping their heads down.