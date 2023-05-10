Effort to delay implementation of the LEARNS Act ‘absolutely absurd,’ Sanders says

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday called a lawsuit aimed at delaying implementation of the LEARNS Act "absolutely absurd."

During a ceremonial bill signing at the Little Rock Air Force Base University Center in Jacksonville, the Republican governor responded to a question about the lawsuit filed Monday in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit, filed by three Phillips County residents and two public education activists, aims to stop the LEARNS Act from taking effect, specifically to prevent a charter school group from taking over the Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County. The lawsuit claims Sanders' education overhaul has not yet taken effect due to parliamentarian error.

"First, I think it is an absolutely absurd lawsuit. It has zero merit," Sanders said Tuesday. "The sad thing is, this is a political game that people are playing with childrens' futures."

The lawsuit stems from action the state Board of Education took Friday, approving an agreement to allow Friendship Education Foundation Arkansas, a charter school nonprofit, to manage the Marvell-Elaine School District. The board approved the measure using the recently approved LEARNS Act that allows third parties to oversee public schools through a "transformation contract."

In April, the state Board of Education voted to take direct control of the struggling 306-student Marvell-Elaine School District. The school district has the highest expense per student rate in the state and the lowest overall student achievement rates. Both the district's high school and elementary school have state-applied "F" grades, and the district is considered to be a "Level-5" district, meaning it is in need of intense support.

Last week's move by the Board of Education used a provision in the LEARNS Act to allow the D.C.-based Friendship Education Foundation to run the school. As part of the agreement, the Marvell-Elaine School District will pay Friendship Education Foundation $250,000 in the first year and $200,000 in the following two years of the contract from its budget, according to the complaint.

Phillips County residents Jesselia Maples, Doris Ivy Jackson and Laverne Sims and Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit and are represented by Ali Noland against the Department of Education, the state Board of Education, the Friendship Education Foundation and the Marvell-Elaine School District.

Steve Grappe and Veronica McClane, leaders of Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, also signed onto the lawsuit as plaintiffs. Grappe, president of the Democratic Party of Arkansas' Rural Caucus, is leading an effort to repeal the LEARNS Act through a referendum. Noland is also a member of the Little Rock School Board and a self-described advocate for public schools.

"While I'm sure this is very embarrassing for the Governor and the Republican leadership, their attempts to cover up their mistake with nasty political vitriol won't change the fact that they obviously cut corners this session," Noland said in a statement to the Democrat-Gazette, responding to Sanders' comments. "They were so rushed and so sloppy when they passed the LEARNS Act that they failed to use the required process that is clearly spelled out in the Arkansas Constitution."

At the center of the lawsuit is accusations whether lawmakers needed to approve a separate vote for an emergency clause when they passed the LEARNS Act in March. Under the Arkansas Constitution, laws passed by the General Assembly do not take effect until 90 days after the Legislature formally adjourns.

But with a two-thirds vote, legislators can approve an "emergency clause" when voting on a bill that allows legislation to take effect immediately. In the complaint, the plaintiffs argued that since lawmakers did not take a separate vote on an emergency clause for the LEARNS Act the law is not in effect.

"Therefore, the Emergency Clause in the Arkansas LEARNS Act is invalid and ineffective, meaning that the law is not yet operable in Arkansas, and it cannot provide the Board or Secretary any legal authority to enter into a "transformation contract" regarding the Marvell-Elaine School District," according to the complaint.

The LEARNS Act easily passed both chambers of the state Legislature in March, with the House voting 78-21 and the Senate voting 26-8. During the votes, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, and Republican Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, who presides over the Senate, told lawmakers in their respective chambers they were voting on both the LEARNS Act and the emergency clause for the LEARNS Act.

The procedure used to vote on the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause was typical for how lawmakers voted on bills during the legislative session, with Rutledge and Shepherd often telling lawmakers their vote on any given piece of legislation was for both the bill and the emergency clause.

"Voting in the House is a matter of process which the House has the authority to determine," Shepherd said in the statement Monday. "With regard to the LEARNS Act the House handled it consistent with its long-standing constitutional practice, which years of Republican and Democratic members have followed and participated in. It's unfortunate that such is now being challenged; however, I am confident the constitutionality of the legislative process will be upheld."

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.