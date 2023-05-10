Ex-lawmaker begins prison sentence

A former state lawmaker has begun serving his year-long prison sentence for his role in a bribery plot, during which he pocketed $80,000 in kickback funds while he was a state House member.

Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV, who also served as Jefferson County judge, was sentenced in January to one year and one day in federal prison. He originally was scheduled to begin serving that sentence in March, but he was granted a delay until May 1 for medical reasons, according to a ruling filed in U.S. District Court.

Wilkins, 68, is serving his sentence at a prison in Marion, Illinois, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.

Wilkins, a Democrat, began his sentence five years after entering a plea in federal court admitting that he received cash and donations various times between 2010 and 2014.

In addition to his prison sentence, Wilkins was also ordered by the judge to pay $123,000 in restitution to the state. The bribery plot that Wilkins was connected to involved Preferred Family Healthcare, a Missouri-based nonprofit that provided Medicaid-funded counseling services to troubled youths and adults in Arkansas, according to court documents.

During his plea hearing in April 2018, Wilkins admitted to accepting the money for himself and his church, St. James United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff, where he had been a minister. He also admitted to directing legislation that was favorable to Preferred Family Healthcare.

Wilkins served two stints as a state representative. He represented Arkansas' House District 17 from 1999 to 2001 and again from 2011 to 2015. In between those stints, he served in the state Senate.

He was the Jefferson County judge from Jan. 5, 2017, until his resignation on March 22, 2018. A month before his resignation, Wilkins announced he would not be running for a second term as county judge because of "opportunities in the private sector" that he couldn't turn down. Weeks later, allegations of his involvement in the bribery scheme surfaced. He resigned shortly thereafter.

Wilkins was one of many state lawmakers caught up in illegal activities with Preferred Family Healthcare. Among the other politicians embroiled in the scheme was Jeremy Hutchinson of Little Rock, a former state senator. Hutchinson, 49, is the nephew of presidential candidate and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Jeremy Hutchinson, whose father, Tim Hutchinson, served as U.S. Senator for Arkansas from 1997 to 2003, was sentenced in February to 46 months in prison for bribery and tax fraud charges and again last month to an additional 50 months in prison for a conspiracy charge.