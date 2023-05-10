Fayetteville to get first Moxy Hotel in project

FAYETTEVILLE -- The state's first Moxy Hotel will be part of the South Yard development in Fayetteville, Specialized Real Estate Group said Tuesday.

Billed as "playful, affordable and stylish," construction on the new hotel is expected to begin in the summer. Moxy is a Marriott branded property.

"We are excited to welcome Moxy Hotel to South Yard," Jeremy Hudson, chief executive officer of Specialized Real Estate Group, said in a statement. "Their dynamic and forward-thinking approach to hospitality perfectly complements our vision for creating a thriving community space."

The plans call for the Fayetteville Moxy Hotel to be seven stories tall and it will include 131 rooms, and total 56,000 square feet in size. The completion date for the project has not been finalized.

The hotel brand features "small but smart" rooms and celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness and originality according to its website. There are more than 60 Moxy "experimental" hotels across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific.

According to STR, which provides data benchmarking and analytics for the hospitality sector worldwide, for the week of April 23 through April 29, the national occupancy rate for hotels was 66.6%, up 0.1% when compared to the same period a year ago. The average daily rate stood at $156.4, up 5.5% from a year ago and revenue per available room was $104.1, up 5.6%.

The South Yard development is located on about nine acres at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and South School Avenue in the area where Farmers Cooperative once stood. The site will include retail, restaurants, small office space and apartments.

The South Yard Lofts project has 60 completed apartments with the remaining 68 units underway. Most units will be studio and one-bedroom apartments, a spokesman for Specialized Real Estate Group said in an interview last summer.

The hotel project joins Central BBQ which opened earlier this month along with Fayetteville Taco & Tamale expected to open later in the summer and Meteor Cafe expected to open its doors in the fall.

The Razorback Greenway trail runs through the property connecting to the Tsa La Gi trail to the west. Tanglewood Branch also runs along the southwest edge, with a city park planned along the stream bank.

The city will own the park, but Specialized Real Estate Group has agreed to do basic maintenance, such as lawn care, for 10 years.