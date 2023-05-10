Fire breaks out at El Dorado refinery after lightning strike

EL DORADO -- An oil refinery caught fire after lightning hit a storage tank Monday, the El Dorado fire chief said Tuesday afternoon.

The Delek refinery at 1000 McHenry St. caught on fire around 6 p.m. Monday, Chief Chad Mosby said.

"There was a thunderstorm, and lightning hit a tank and there was a fire, and the Delek team asked us to aid them, so we showed up to help," Mosby said.

Delek Vice President of Public Affairs Michael Ralsky said Tuesday that no one was injured.

Environmental monitoring at the refinery showed no adverse air quality impacts as a result of the fire, he said.

Carol Booth, chief of communications at the state Department of Energy and Environment, confirmed that air monitoring readings after the fire did not show an impact from the incident.

"The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment Division of Environmental Quality, including the department's emergency management team, will continue to work closely with Delek and monitor this incident to ensure it remains contained," she said in an email.

The fire follows a 2021 fire at the refinery that left six workers injured, as well as a 2019 fire that caused several residents living near the facility to voluntarily evacuate.

Mosby said it took the firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

"We had a large tank fire in the same place in the '90s after lightning struck and this one [on Monday] was much more manageable," Mosby said.