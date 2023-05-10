Forecasters say flood watches in place, isolated tornado possible; Little Rock radar down

Flood watches are in place for parts of southwestern Arkansas. A slight risk for excessive rainfall is forecast across much of the state, the National Weather Service said.

“Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across the state today through Thursday,” a hazardous weather briefing from the weather service said on Wednesday. “A few storms could briefly become strong, producing some hail and damaging winds, however the primary hazard over the next few days will be excessive rainfall and flooding hazards.”

The flood watch covers a portion of southwest Arkansas including El Dorado, Texarkana and Prescott. It will remain in place through Thursday afternoon, the briefing said.

The briefing said the area under a flood watch could see around 2 inches of rain, with locally greater amounts possible.

Dennis Cavanaugh, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said — due to circulation coming from the south — western, central and southwestern portions of Arkansas could see widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.

“While there is a flood watch for southwest Arkansas, much of the state could see flash flooding at a more localized level,” Cavanaugh said Wednesday morning.

The storms “won’t produce typical severe weather,” Cavanaugh said, but there is an isolated tornado threat.

“Heavy rainfall will be the main threat [as storms lift northward into the state], however, an isolated brief tornado can not be ruled out this afternoon and evening,” a tweet from the National Weather Service said just before 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Because these storms are forming in circulation, there is an isolated tornado threat. They’d be on the weaker side, but possible, especially during the peak heating hours,” the forecaster said.

He said, during early to mid-May in Arkansas, the peak heating hours are usually between 3 and 5 p.m.

“Storms will still sustain themselves after 7 p.m. when the sun goes down, but that isolated tornado threat goes down really, really quickly,” Cavanaugh said.

In Little Rock, showers could start right after 12 p.m. and will develop from the southeast to head northwest.

The metro city is forecast to see about an inch of rain, but — if storms line up and head over the same areas — there could be up to 3 inches of rain.

“That lining up of storms and going over the same areas repeatedly could cause pockets of water that lead to flash flooding,” he said.

RADAR OUTAGE

The Little Rock KLZK radar is experiencing an outage due to an “unplanned parts failure,” the weather service said in a tweet just after noon.

“Technicians are waiting on parts and for repairs to be completed,” the weather service said.

“The outage will affect all radar apps that utilize Little Rock radar data,” another tweet said. The service suggested using data from one of the surrounding radar sites.

In November, the radar went offline for two weeks to undergo critical upgrades.

END OF WEEK

The scattered storms are expected to stick around Thursday and Friday, Cavanaugh said, but Thursday will see more coverage.

He said Arkansans should be mindful of low-lying areas where moving water can rush over the road and look like a puddle late at night.

“It’s a good time to just remind everyone to turn around, don’t drown,” Cavanaugh said.