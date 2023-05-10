GADGETS & GIZMOS: Turbo Trusser





I can never find my kitchen twine when I need it, so a tool that promises to do the same job appealed to me. (Let's ignore the fact that I can misplace a tool just as easily as I can misplace a spool of twine.)

The Turbo Trusser — available in chicken and turkey sizes — holds the legs and wings (bonus! no more tucking the wings under only to have them pop out while cooking) in place for more even cooking and a "juicier" chicken. (Overcooked chicken will never be juicy, so don't expect a miracle.)

After seasoning and stuffing (if desired), place the legs in the slots on the trusser and then thread the hooks through the trusser and around each wing. Then cook as desired — grill, roast, smoke, deep fry, air fry or cook on a rotisserie. If frying or using a rotisserie, pierce the hooks through the wings to ensure they are secure.

The three-piece stainless-steel trusser is relatively easy to use — my chicken was a bit plump, so it took some finagling to get the wing hooks in place — and worked as advertised. The oven-roasted chicken was evenly cooked, golden brown and juicy. After cooking, unhook the trusser and wash by hand or toss the pieces in the dishwasher.

For more information, visit turbotrusser.com

$19.99 each or $35.98 for chicken and turkey

Turbo Trusser in chicken and turkey sizes (Courtesy of Turbo Trusser)





