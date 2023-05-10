Heber Springs man gets 20 years on child porn charges

A Heber Springs man convicted on six counts of production of child pornography after a jury trial last August asked a federal judge for mercy in his sentencing — and was granted it on Wednesday.

Norman Thurber, 59, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each of the six counts. But U.S. District Judge Brian Miller, who is not often given toward leniency in sentencing, ordered those sentences to run concurrently, or all at the same time, instead of consecutively. The order was made over the objection of Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who had argued for either a presumptive life sentence or for a minimum of 30 years in prison on each count to run concurrently.

Thurber's attorney, Latrece Gray with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, raised objections to conduct listed in a pre-sentence report that she said was unsubstantiated from the trial record. Gray, citing Thurber's age and poor health, asked Miller to sentence Thurber to concurrent 15-year sentences, arguing that Thurber would be in his early 70s upon release and would not be likely to reoffend.

Thurber was charged with producing photos and videos of a 15-year-old girl who had run away from her home in Corpus Christi, Texas, after Thurber drove there and took the girl back to Heber Springs. Thurber argued in court Wednesday that he had believed her to be 18. Gray argued that the government had never established that the girl was a minor, an argument that Miller rejected.

Miller appeared to have been swayed to some degree by Thurber's insistence that he initially believed he was involved in a consensual sexual encounter with a woman who, though many years younger than him, had told him she was 18.