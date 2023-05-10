DEAR HELOISE: I've discovered that when I make a cook-and-serve pudding, I need to stir the mix into the cold milk and bring it to a boil while stirring constantly. Unfortunately, the pudding mix takes a long time to blend with cold milk. So, before I start, I place the needed amount of cold milk in a microwave-safe bowl and warm it up. Then, when I mix the milk and pudding mix together, they blend much easier. I save time and frustration when I warm the milk first.

-- Mary-Jane M.,

Sandy, Utah

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I love coffee, and we drink it every day. My in-laws say coffee is very bad for our health, and we should switch to tea, which I don't care for. Somehow, I find this argument to be absurd, since my husband and I are in our late 40s and in excellent health (or so our primary physician tells us).

Does coffee have a negative effect on a person's health?

-- Yuma,

in Arizona

DEAR READER: Since each person is a different individual with their own health issues, I can only give you some facts so that you can judge for yourself:

According to Harvard Health Publishing, researchers have discovered that moderate coffee consumption (about 3 to 5 cups per day) leads to a longer life span, as well as a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease and possibly a lower rate of endometrial cancer.

Coffee contains micronutrients of potassium, magnesium and niacin.

Finland consumes more coffee per person than any other country. On average, they drink about 5 cups per person daily.

Americans as a whole drink about 400 million cups of coffee every day.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 8 ounces of brewed decaf coffee still contains anywhere from 2 to 12 mg of caffeine.

DEAR HELOISE: I love to try new recipes, and I found that I can clip a recipe onto an office clamp glued to the inside of a cabinet at eye level over my counter workspace. It's easy to read and follow.

-- Brenda C.,

Gulfport, Miss.

