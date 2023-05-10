Hogs DB cited for car wreck

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo was given two citations for his two-car rollover wreck on north-bound Interstate 49 last week, according to an Arkansas State Police report that became available Tuesday and was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

According to the report, McAdoo was cited for driving without a license and for an improper lane change in the accident, which occurred just north of Chester around mile marker 35, according to the report.

McAdoo, a sophomore from Clarendon, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, per the report. He was transported by Southwest EMS of Alma to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville where he is being treated for an injury to his vertebrae, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.

McAdoo has not been released from the hospital. A family member posted a Facebook message on behalf of McAdoo and his family last Friday thanking everyone for prayers and writing "He is able to walk and is gaining his strength back."

The UA athletic department announced McAdoo's wreck on May 2, writing, "Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery."

McAdoo's recovery timeline and playing status are not known at this time.

According to witness testimony in the accident report, McAdoo was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion and traveling in the right-hand lane and was passing a 2020 Tesla MOD driven by Kevin Hickey of Fort Smith when McAdoo's vehicle changed lanes.

The back driver's side of McAdoo's vehicle hit the front right of the Tesla, causing both vehicles to spin in a counter-clockwise fashion and enter the median, according to the report. McAdoo's vehicle rolled over once before becoming upright then rolling down an embankment and coming to a rest in the median nearer to the southbound lanes of I-49.

Hickey, 54, wrote in his statement that he was driving 75 mph in the left lane at the time of the accident, which occurred in dry, clear conditions at 8:12 a.m., per the report.

McAdoo, 19, rose rapidly in the thin Arkansas secondary midway through the 2022 season after switching from wide receiver and earned SEC All-Freshman status. He had a blocked punt for a safety and an interception in his first game at cornerback, the Hogs' 21-19 loss to Liberty, then started the final four games opposite 12-game starter Dwight McGlothern.

He finished 12th on the team with 30 tackles, including a season-high 9 in the Arkansas 55-53 triple-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. McAdoo, who was eighth on the team with 20 solo tackles, also added 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 sack.

He was slowed by a lower-body injury during the early practices of spring but returned and played largely second-team cornerback behind McGlothern and Baylor transfer Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson.