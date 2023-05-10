Nante Niemi, an 8-year-old Wisconsin boy lost in a remote, rugged Michigan park, was found after two days and appeared to be OK, with a Facebook photo showing a searcher carrying Nante on his back and another showing the boy wearing a dirty sweatshirt and munching on an energy bar.

Stephen Malone, police chief of Ider, Ala., was "relieved that in this case the victim, suspect and officers were all unharmed," but cautioned that "property can be replaced, but people can't" when a man was arrested on burglary charges after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who found him hiding on his property.

Kouri Richins of Kamas, Utah, was arrested on charges of poisoning her husband with fentanyl mixed into vodka last year, after which she wrote a children's book on grief titled "Are You With Me?"

Philana Holmes of Broward County, Fla., is taking McDonald's to court, claiming her 4-year-old daughter was scalded by a Chicken McNugget in her Happy Meal, which was "unreasonably and dangerously hot."

Carlos Irizarry Sr., a former commissioner in Kissimmee, Fla., accused of being a ghost candidate paid to enter a county race only to siphon votes from a legitimate candidate, was arrested on 14 counts of campaign finance violations.

John Jacob Olivas of Riverside, Calif., a former U.S. Homeland Security agent, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two women he silenced by telling them he was "above the law," with the judge citing "systematic torture."

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, requested "further clarity" from the Metropolitan Police as an anti-monarchy group vows legal action after several members were arrested, accused of preparing to protest the royal coronation, with civil liberties groups and the Conservative government also alarmed.

Paul Barner of the National Association of Letter Carriers said postal workers are "outraged and angered" and "demand solutions now" as carriers are increasingly being robbed across the country, often at gunpoint, with a Milwaukee worker shot to death.

Jim Kenney, mayor of Philadelphia, said "clearly the system screwed up and people didn't do what they're supposed to do" as authorities searched for two prison inmates who were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials even knew they were missing.