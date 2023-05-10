Israeli strikes kill three militants, ten civilians

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Israel launched targeted airstrikes in densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing three senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group in their homes and at least 10 civilians, Palestinian health officials said.

Tuesday's airstrikes targeted an apartment and house in Gaza City and a third house in the southern town of Rafah. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20 people were wounded.

Israel also targeted Islamic Jihad training sites before the airstrikes halted at daybreak. After an hourslong lull, the military said it struck a vehicle carrying anti-tank guided missiles to a launchpad in enclave's southern city of Khan Younis.

Two people were killed in that attack, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, without providing their identities. No militant group immediately claimed the two as members.

At midday, tens of thousands of people rushed into the streets for two large funerals, with at least 10 bodies carried on stretchers in a mass procession in Gaza City.

In a prime-time televised address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would need to be patient in the coming days and that he had instructed the army "to prepare for every possible scenario of escalation," including the likelihood that this could be on multiple fronts. "Tonight I say to our enemies, every escalation by you will be answered with an overwhelming response," he said.

In anticipation of rocket fire, the Israeli military advised residents of communities within 25 miles of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters.

Israel's Home Front command ordered the closure of schools, beaches and highways in cities and towns in southern Israel, and limited public gatherings. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the call-up of reserves.

The Israeli military claimed the three militants it targeted had been responsible for recent rocket fire toward Israel.

It identified them as Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza Strip; Tareq Izzeldeen, the group's intermediary between its Gaza and West Bank members; and Jehad Ghanam, the secretary of the Islamic Jihad's military council.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israel's chief military spokesman, described the three militants as "a source of instability." He alleged that Izzeldeen, for instance, had been trying to establish a rocket-manufacturing operation in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 13 killed in the predawn strikes included four women and four children. That included Bahtini's wife and 4-year-old daughter and Izzeldeen's two young children. In the southern city of Rafah, Ghanam and his 62-year-old wife were killed in their home, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights in Gaza.

Other uninvolved civilians who happened to live nearby were also killed.

The strike on Izzeldeen's home killed three members of a family living upstairs -- Jamal Khaswan, a prominent local dentist and chairman of Al-Wafaa Hospital, his wife and his 19-year-old son, Yousef, the rights group reported.





A simultaneous airstrike on Bahtini's home in eastern Gaza City killed two teenage sisters living in the apartment next door, the rights group said.

The Israeli airstrikes drew condemnation from the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Egypt, which often mediates between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.The European Union said it was "gravely concerned."

Palestinian militants in Gaza vowed revenge. Dawood Shahab, an Islamic Jihad official, said there would be a "unified Palestinian response" to the strikes at a time and place of the group's choosing.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Israel will "pay the price" for the killings. "Assassinating the leaders with a treacherous operation will not bring security to the occupier, but rather more resistance," said Haniyeh.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas are both Iranian-backed groups that oppose Israel's existence and possess large arsenals of rockets and other weapons.

Information for this article was contributed by Isabel DeBre, Josef Federman and Ilan Ben Zion of The Associated Press.