It's hard to imagine

Picture this: After a rocky interview, I get a lifetime appointment to a job where I cannot be fired, monitored or disciplined. Shortly after my appointment, a super-wealthy individual offers me a ride on his private jet. Remarkably, we hit it off and we become best friends!

We vacation as his guests at his posh estate every year and also occasionally take all-expense-paid vacations with him to various locations around the world. He is very hospitable. He anonymously donates $500,000 to my spouse's advocacy group, part of which pays her salary. He passionately agrees with their principles. He buys my parents' home and refurbishes it. Then he lets them live in it rent-free. He is very kind and generous. He pays the tuition and boarding school fees for my "adopted" child's education at private, residential academies. He believes in helping at-risk youth.

My friend is politically active and pursues his own interests. However, I never discuss politics or his activities with him. I am totally unaware of his mindset in these things. Of course, I will not let his friendship influence any of the decisions I may make in my professional capacity. I am blind to his generosity.

Can you picture this? No? Why not?

MARGARET LINCOURT

Little Rock

Grace and humility

Kudos to Bishop Robert Schnase of the Rio Texas UMC Conference and his comments in the May 8 article on Texas Methodist disaffiliation from the UMC. He said: " I am grateful that these congregations [those that have chosen to disaffiliate] followed the process outlined by our conference trustees." Further, "We have reached the point in our spiritual journeys where we separate to walk different paths."

Arkansas Methodists would love to have this display of grace and humility within its leadership during this very turbulent time within its Protestant history. Prayers to all Wesleyan Methodists and Godspeed in their Christian journeys.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro

On unnecessary laws

Prompted by Thursday's opinion piece in this newspaper by Sen. Dan Sullivan, I tried to read and comprehend Act 372. It made my brain hurt.

However, one thing was clear, Dan is wasting taxpayer money on unnecessary legislation. Old Dan says that Nate Coulter is confused. I don't know Dan, but I do know Nate, and he is one of the least confused people around.

JOHN BOYD

North Little Rock

That's a job for a cat

We solved our problem at the barn of rats eating, wasting and infecting feed by getting more barn cats. Socially, culturally and dynamically, America has a problem with rats.

America needs more barn cats.

STEPHEN BUZICK

Greenbrier

Takeover troubling

No one will argue that the Marvell-Elaine School District is failing its students. The school district is 44 students smaller than the state's 350-student minimum, and students are performing at F levels academically. Change needs to happen.

But the action of the state Board of Education in Little Rock on Friday to move management of the district to Friendship Education Foundation (FEF) through 2026 should have been taken with more notice than one day and should have occurred closer to home for the 306-student school district. The community impacted should have been involved.

FEF, which operates charter schools in Maryland, Louisiana and Arkansas, is being paid $250,000 for its management services the first year, and $200,000 per year thereafter. And the schools now will carry the FEF-Arkansas as a part of their names. At least the school colors and mascot are being retained, and the teachers can re-apply for the next school year if they like. In fact, FEF-Arkansas was to hold a job fair in Pine Bluff on Monday to recruit a teaching staff for the new Marvell-Elaine School District--FEF-Arkansas. I don't know if Marvell-Elaine teachers had an opportunity to go there to apply.

The "transformation contract" action was taken under provisions in Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' new LEARNS Act, which some argue isn't even law yet, and which is being challenged in a petition drive by some who'd like to see the act stopped.

Local schools are critical for communities, and it's good that the board's action keeps the Marvell-Elaine schools open in their own community so that students don't have to be bused far away. But the lack of local involvement and the fact that the meeting was called on short notice far from the school district is especially troubling. Wouldn't the state's action have been more successful with local buy-in and with assurance that the law being used is truly in effect?

KATE McCARTY

Eureka Springs