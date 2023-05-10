Little Rock Police offer $10,000 reward for information on April homicide

The Little Rock Police Department announced on Wednesday a $10,000 reward for information related to an April 23, 2021 homicide.

On that day, officers found the unresponsive body of Jackie Gipson in an abandoned home at 1015 E. 10th St.

Detectives say they are confident that someone in the community may have information related to the homicide.

The $10,000 reward will come as the result of the arrest and conviction of a suspect in connection to the case.

Anyone with information can call an anonymous tip line at 501-371-4636 or the Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.