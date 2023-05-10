LR man struck, killed by car on I-430

A Little Rock man was struck and killed on Interstate 430 Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from Little Rock police.

Timothy Harris Jr., 25, ran across all lanes of traffic on I-430 near mile marker 10 around 2:17 p.m. in an attempt to pick up an unknown item in the third lane, according to the report.

An approaching vehicle, which was not identified in the report, swerved off the road to the west in an attempt to avoid hitting Harris, who saw the vehicle and moved toward the west shoulder where the vehicle hit him, causing fatal injuries, the report says.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.