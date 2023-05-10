Mall suspect got guns legally

ALLEN, Texas -- The shooter with neo-Nazi leanings who killed eight people at a suburban Dallas shopping mall brought eight legally purchased guns to the scene, apparently chose his victims randomly and was shot dead by police within four minutes, authorities said Tuesday.

The Allen police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, ending Saturday's attack, acted heroically and saved "countless lives" through his quick action, Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference. Authorities said the officer is still processing what happened and isn't ready to have his name made public.





"If he hadn't have been there, I think we'd have had a much more severe situation," Sibley said.

Garcia had no criminal history before he opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets. He obtained all of the weapons legally.

"The big question that we're dealing with right now is, 'What's his motive? Why did he do this?'" Sibley said.

Garcia researched when the mall was busiest -- Saturday afternoons -- and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately began shooting people.

The security guard, Christian LaCour, "evacuated one individual to safety and was shot while courageously remaining to help others," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said at the news conference.

An Associated Press review of Garcia's online activity shows he displayed a fascination with white supremacy and mass shootings, which he described as sport.

Garcia was discharged from the Army in 2008 because of mental health issues and apparently had been working as a security guard, according to neighbors and an Army official.

Federal agents investigating what motivated the shooting have also reviewed the online posts, according to a federal law enforcement official who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Investigators have also interviewed family members and associates of Garcia to ask about his ideological beliefs and are examining his financial records and other electronic media, the official said.

At a Pentagon briefing Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said, "According to federal regulations, this individual in terms of the time of service would not qualify as a veteran."

The company that manages the mall where the attack happened didn't immediately reply to messages seeking further information.

A law enforcement official said investigators also have searched a Dallas motel where Garcia had been staying in the runup to the attack.

The community mourned the dead and awaited word on the seven people who were wounded. Medical City Healthcare said Monday it was treating six patients: Three were in critical condition, two were in fair condition and one was in good condition at a children's hospital. Police said a seventh wounded person was taken to a different hospital.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Michael Balsamo, Gene Johnson and Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press.