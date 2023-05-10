Mixed earnings reports keep market prices down

Wall Street dipped Tuesday after some mixed earnings reports and stocks remained roughly where they've been stuck for more than a month.

The S&P 500 fell 18.95 points, or 0.5%, to 4,119.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 56.88, or 0.2%, to 33,561.81 while the Nasdaq composite fell 77.37, or 0.6%, to 12,179.55.

Shares of Paypal fell 12.7% despite the company reporting better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts pointed to its forecast for how much profit it expects to wring out of each $1 of revenue, which may have disappointed some investors.

Shares of electric automaker Lucid Group dropped 5.6% after the company reported a worse loss than expected for the latest quarter.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions sank 5.2% after the company reported profit that matched forecasts. The company's comments about weakness in demand from China for Android phones may have frightened investors.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Palantir Technologies. Shares of the company soared 23.4% after it reported a stronger profit than expected and said demand for its new artificial intelligence platform "is without precedent."

So far this earnings reporting season, which is approaching its final stretch, the majority of companies have been topping forecasts for first-quarter results. That's largely because expectations were set quite low because of a slowing economy and high interest rates. Companies in the S&P 500 are still on track to report a second-straight quarter of weaker profits from year-earlier levels.

"Companies have been able to do pretty well," said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

The better-than-feared results have given some support to Wall Street even as many other worries are weighing on it.

Key among them is what will happen to the U.S. banking system, which is under stress after three high-profile bank failures since March. Hurt by much higher interest rates, smaller and midsize banks are scrambling to reassure everyone that their deposits are stable and that they aren't at risk of a sudden exodus of customers.

Stocks of regional banks under the heaviest scrutiny by Wall Street were shaky onTuesday. Shares of PacWest Bancorp rose 2.3% after coming back from an earlier loss. Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp dropped 1.4% after swinging between losses and gains.

The next big milestone for the market will be today's report on consumer inflation. Inflation has come down from its peak last summer, but it's remaining stubbornly high. That's raised uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve's next move will be.

The central bank has already increased its benchmark interest rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, up from from virtually zero early last year. High rates can undercut inflation, but only by smothering the economy and hurting investment prices.

Many investors are preparing for a recession to hit later this year because of much higher rates, as well as the potential for banks to pull back on lending because of the industry's troubles.

Even though the job market has remained resilient and the unemployment rate is remarkably low, other areas of the economy have shown more weakness like manufacturing.

"It seems that although they have more data and information than anybody, the Fed seems myopically focused on the inflation rate and unemployment rate rather than looking at the big picture," Allspring's Patel said. "What does the person on the street see? I think they see a lot more things to be concerned about than the Fed."

Patel said she is hopeful that stocks can have positive returns this year but was quick to say that's not an expectation.

"I want to be optimistic, but when you look at the facts, you have to temper that quite a bit," she said.

Worries about a recession and expectations for possible cuts in rates by the Fed have caused bond yields to pull back since early March.The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.52% from 3.51% late Monday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.02% from 4.00%.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.