Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old actor is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth Tuesday but said no details were expected to be revealed. The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy "About My Father," which opens May 26. He's a two-time Oscar winner -- for his supporting role in "The Godfather: Part II" and his starring role in "Raging Bull." In 2011, he was honored with the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and in 2016 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In his first public remarks since Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit and parted ways with star host Tucker Carlson, the network's top corporate boss signaled that the conservative-leaning cable channel has no plans for a course correction. "There's no change to our programming strategy at Fox News," Lachlan Murdoch said Tuesday. "It's obviously a successful strategy, and as always we are adjusting our programming and our lineup, and that's what we continue to do." He made no direct reference to Carlson, whose departure last month remains officially unexplained and has led to a dip in Fox's ratings. Murdoch, chief executive of Fox Corp., made his comments during a conference call with analysts to discuss the company's quarterly earnings report. In the second quarter of the year, Fox Corp. lost $50 million, which it attributed primarily to the $787.5 million settlement forged to end the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over on-air false claims alleging fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Fox is now facing lawsuits from shareholders who argue that the company's board of directors shirked its duties by failing to stop the network from broadcasting comments that would open the company up to legal action. It is also still facing a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from voting technology company Smartmatic. Murdoch told analysts that Fox "made the business decision to resolve the [Dominion] dispute to avoid the acrimony of this trial and a multiyear appeal process." He did not apologize for any of the statements that led to the lawsuit. "As we've stated many times, we always acted as a news organization reporting on the newsworthy events of the day," Murdoch said.