Wendy's to use AI

to take some orders

Wendy's will begin testing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot next month that will talk to customers and take drive-through orders, becoming the latest fast-food chain to employ the technology.

The system, powered by Google Cloud's AI software, will be as natural as talking to an employee and has the ability to answer frequently asked questions, the company said.

Wendy's is one of several restaurants incorporating AI and automation to improve customer service, while grappling with labor shortages. The chain said 80% of its customers prefer ordering in a drive-through.

This "creates a huge opportunity for us to deliver a truly differentiated, faster and frictionless experience for our customers," Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said in a statement.

In the view of Presto Automation, which offers an AI ordering platform for restaurants, the technology will shake up the industry.

"I don't think in three years, there's going to be a drive-through having a human take your orders," Krishna Gupta, Presto's chairman and interim chief executive officer, told Bloomberg Television last week.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Small businesses

reduce investments

U.S. small-business sentiment fell in April to the lowest level in a decade, reflecting dimmer prospects for the economy and sales that are causing firms to dial back investment plans.

The National Federation of Independent Business optimism index decreased by 1.1 points to 89, the group said Tuesday. A gauge of owners' sentiment about future business conditions slipped to a four-month low, while a measure of sales expectations was the weakest since August.

That contributed to a pullback in business investment. Less than one in five firms said they're planning capital outlays -- such as spending on new equipment and expanded facilities -- in the next few months, the smallest share since the onset of the pandemic.

Only a net 3% of respondents said it was a good time to expand. While a touch better than the prior month, the share is still among the smallest on record.

A combination of elevated inflation, high interest rates, tighter credit conditions and recession concerns continue to weigh heavily on sentiment.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State stock index

drops 6.51 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 757.44, down 6.51.

"Stocks slipped lower on Tuesday as investors wait on inflation reports and watch efforts in Washington to end a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.