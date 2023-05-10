Northwest Arkansas charters schools to be featured at education expo Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Public School Resource Center and Northwest Arkansas area open-enrollment charter schools will host an education expo Saturday.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Arkansas Mall, according to a news release.

The expo will provide area families an opportunity to learn more about tuition-free public school education options for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and visit with leaders from several charter schools in Northwest Arkansas, the release states.

Parents and students will be able to learn next steps for enrolling. The expo will also feature live student showcases highlighting the performing arts and science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to the release.

The expo also will provide an opportunity for those looking for a career in education to learn more about employment opportunities in the area.

Schools to be represented will include Arkansas Arts Academy, Founders Classical Academy, Future School, Hope Academy, LISA Academy, Premier High School and The Excel Center, according to the release.