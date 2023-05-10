NWA pride fest youth events to move after Walton Arts Center declines to serve as host, organizers say

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Walton Arts Center declined to host any drag performances in which minors are permitted to attend during this year's Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival and Parade, according to a news release from Northwest Arkansas Equality.

The festival's youth zone will take place at the Fayetteville Town Center instead.

The Walton Arts Center has partnered with the festival for nearly two decades. Since 2018, the center has served as a venue for youth and family programming, including resource fairs, drag story time and drag shows for teens, according to the release. The nonprofit NWA Equality, which organizes the festival, "takes great care to create age-appropriate content during this event, often in partnership with youth organizations and educators," the release says.

NWA Equality asked to book the Walton Arts Center for the same type of programming as it had in previous years. Peter Lane, Walton Arts Center president and chief executive officer, told the nonprofit, "that drag performances where minors are permitted are no longer allowed in their facilities" during pride weekend, scheduled June 24, according to the release. The center's governing board upheld the decision May 2, the release says.

"No law or Walton Arts Center written policy prevents NWA Equality from hosting its full range of NWA Pride programming at this venue, including drag performances attended by youth," the release says.

The city owns the Walton Arts Center but its operation is governed by an independent board. The city also owns the Fayetteville Town Center, but it is operated by the city's tourism bureau, Experience Fayetteville, which is governed by the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission.

The state Legislature this session passed Senate Bill 43, which originally sought to consider drag performances as "adult-oriented" under state law. However, the bill was amended to define an "adult-oriented" performance as one "intended to appeal to the prurient interest" that includes some form of nudity or sexual activity. The adopted law makes no mention of drag performances.

NWA Equality is "pausing" its partnership with the Walton Arts Center, according to the release. The festival's youth zone will be held at the Town Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24.