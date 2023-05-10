BASEBALL

Judge activated off IL

Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger was back in right field batting second Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics. The reigning AL MVP hadn't played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He was hitting .261 with 6 home runs, 14 RBI and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain. New York (19-17) went 4-6 without Judge, averaging just 3.5 runs per game despite scoring seven in each of the past two. To make room for Judge on the active roster, the Yankees optioned left-hander Nick Ramirez to Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday night's series opener against Oakland.

Scherzer misses start

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds due to neck spasms. Left-hander David Peterson was recalled from Class AAA Syracuse to start the opener of a three-game series. The start would have been Scherzer's second since a 10-game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating the prohibition on foreign substances. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed 6 runs and 8 hits over 3 1/3 innings at Detroit in his return on May 3, leaving the 38-year-old right-hander 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts this season.

BASKETBALL

Jackson on defensive team

Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headlined the NBA's All-Defensive team. Also voted to the first team Tuesday were Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso. Jackson, the NBA leader with 3.0 blocked shots per game, received 96 of 100 first-team votes and finished with 195 points for his second All-Defensive team selection. Holiday was just behind him with 94 first-team votes and 192 points, earning a fifth career selection (three firsts, two seconds.) Lopez, the runner-up to Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year, had 185 points and 85 first-team votes. Boston guard Derrick White topped the second team, followed by eight-time All-Defensive selection Draymond Green of Golden State. Toronto's O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks of Memphis and Bam Adebayo of Miami rounded out the team.

HOCKEY

Avs captain out

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo a cartilage transplant operation in the hopes of alleviating a long-term injury to his right knee. He's expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season. Surgery is scheduled for today in Chicago. Landeskog also missed this past season while dealing with the injury. He has not played since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in June 2022. The 30-year-old from Sweden was an instrumental part of the Avalanche's championship run with 22 points in 20 games. Landeskog is signed through 2029.

SOCCER

Real Madrid, Man City draw

Real Madrid and Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals Tuesday in Madrid after long-range strikes by Vinícius Júnior and Kevin de Bruyne. Vinícius put Madrid ahead with a shot into the top corner in the first half and De Bruyne equalized for the visitors with a powerful one-time shot in the second half. The second leg will be played May 17 in Manchester. The first leg of the other semifinal between Italian rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan is today.