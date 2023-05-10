100 years ago

May 10, 1923

mMore than $35,000 will be spent in increasing service facilities by the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, it was announced yesterday by local officials. The Pine Bluff-Little Rock line will be reconstructed at the cost of $33,300. It is estimated that 20,300 pounds of copper wire, 1350 poles and 1,350 cross arms will be required for this new line, and the new location will necessitate the rearrangement of the arrangement of the present circuits.

50 years ago

May 10, 1973

mArkansans have a life expectancy of 70.16 years, 0.27 higher than the national average age but 1.39 years below the "healthiest" state, Hawaii, according to a survey of all 50 states. Despite its higher life expectancy, Arkansas has a much higher incidence of heart disease, cancer and stroke than does the country as a whole, 717.1 deaths per 1,000 compared with the national average of 661.7. Its death rate from influenza and pneumonia is higher, 35.7 to 33.9, as is the rate from motor vehicle accidents, 32.1 to 27.6. But the rate of mortality in early infancy from certain diseases is lower, 17.8 compared with 21.4 for the country as a whole.

25 years ago

May 10, 1998

JONESBORO -- The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reopened its Jonesboro news bureau after an absence of nearly three years. Kenneth Heard, a resident of Jonesboro for the past eight years, is the new bureau chief. The bureau office is on the second floor at 202 W. Washington Ave., near the Craighead County Courthouse. Heard will cover news in Craighead, Greene, Jackson, Sharp, Fulton, Izard, Randolph, Lawrence, Poinsett, Mississippi and Crittenden counties.

10 years ago

May 10, 2013

mA 1990 graduate of a northeast Arkansas high school who went on to a career in national television has said that officials at his alma mater have withdrawn an invitation for him to speak at today's commencement ceremonies because he is homosexual. In a letter to Sloan-Hendrix District Superintendent Mitch Walton, former student Bryant Huddleston, now a Los Angeles television producer, wrote that he was disappointed in the school's decision to "recant your invitation for me to be the keynote speaker ... based solely on the fact that I am gay." Huddleston was a television anchor for KAIT-TV, Channel 8, in Jonesboro before moving to California where he's produced television shows for E! News, Access Hollywood and the Bravo TV network.